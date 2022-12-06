Austin Dittrich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Austin Dittrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Austin Dittrich, PA-C
Austin Dittrich, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
USMD Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health801 W Interstate 20 Ste 114, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 484-3285
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 410, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 484-3284
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Austin is great! So accessible and responsive. Very easy to speak with and trustworthy. Keep up the Great work Austin!
- University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Austin Dittrich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Austin Dittrich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Austin Dittrich using Healthline FindCare.
28 patients have reviewed Austin Dittrich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Dittrich.
