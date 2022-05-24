See All Physicians Assistants in Staten Island, NY
Austin Epstein

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Austin Epstein is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY. 

Austin Epstein works at Richmond Primary Care in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Primary Care
    305 Seguine Ave Apt 1, Staten Island, NY 10309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 967-8300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 24, 2022
When my doctor for over 20 years retired, I was very concerned to whom I could turn too with all the physical ailments that I have. My doctor who just retired recommended Dr. Tirado's office, & that is when I met, Dr. Austin Epstein. Since the very first office visit this doctor spent as much time as needed to hear what my health problems were. He was very professional, didn't rush me out the door. He took his time explaining to me what the causes were of my health situation & how we are going to handle them. I must say just how lucky I am to have 2 of the finest doctors right here in S.I. ! When I needed doctor Epstein to call me at home for a prescription refill, or need a medical note, he always accommodated my requests. He is not just my doctor but over time he has become my friend also. I was in the hospital 4 times this past summer & not one of those doctors there could compare to doctor Austin Epstein. My doctor & my friend. Every visit is a great one with the staff there.
Freddy Gatto Sr. — May 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Austin Epstein

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245539949
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Austin Epstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Austin Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Austin Epstein works at Richmond Primary Care in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Austin Epstein’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Austin Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Epstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

