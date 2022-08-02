See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Maple Grove, MN
Austin Heneman, PA-C

Pain Management
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Austin Heneman, PA-C

Austin Heneman, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. 

Austin Heneman works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Austin Heneman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    7270 Forestview Ln N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Medication Management
Trigger Point Injection
Medication Management
Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allina Advantage
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Austin Heneman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093191777
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Austin Heneman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Austin Heneman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Austin Heneman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Austin Heneman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Austin Heneman works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Maple Grove, MN. View the full address on Austin Heneman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Austin Heneman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Heneman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Heneman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Heneman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

