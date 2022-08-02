Austin Heneman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Austin Heneman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Austin Heneman, PA-C
Overview of Austin Heneman, PA-C
Austin Heneman, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Maple Grove, MN.
Austin Heneman's Office Locations
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7270 Forestview Ln N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 522-6070
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allina Advantage
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
good communication
About Austin Heneman, PA-C
- Pain Management
- English
- 1093191777
Austin Heneman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Austin Heneman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Austin Heneman using Healthline FindCare.
Austin Heneman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Austin Heneman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Heneman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Heneman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Heneman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.