Austin Schrag, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Austin Schrag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Austin Schrag, LMFT
Overview
Austin Schrag, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Tallahassee, FL.
Austin Schrag works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy113 S Monroe St Fl 1, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Austin Schrag?
About Austin Schrag, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1891304010
Frequently Asked Questions
Austin Schrag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Austin Schrag works at
4 patients have reviewed Austin Schrag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Schrag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Schrag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Schrag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.