Autumn French accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Autumn French, LMFT
Overview
Autumn French, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Deland, FL.
Autumn French works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Autumn French LLC1025 W New York Ave Ste 3, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 214-5143
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Autumn French?
Excellent therapist! Highly recommend her to others in need. Very professional yet warm and easy to talk to. Hours are convenient for working persons. Reasonable fees.
About Autumn French, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1386925857
Frequently Asked Questions
Autumn French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Autumn French works at
6 patients have reviewed Autumn French. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Autumn French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Autumn French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Autumn French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.