Autumn Wendler, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Autumn Wendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Autumn Wendler, CNM
Overview of Autumn Wendler, CNM
Autumn Wendler, CNM is a Midwife in Winston Salem, NC.
Autumn Wendler works at
Autumn Wendler's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Midwifery245 Charlois Blvd Ste C, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7635
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Autumn Wendler?
About Autumn Wendler, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1902563570
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Autumn Wendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Autumn Wendler works at
Autumn Wendler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Autumn Wendler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Autumn Wendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Autumn Wendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.