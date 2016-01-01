See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Avelina Coleman Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Avelina Coleman

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Avelina Coleman

Avelina Coleman is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Avelina Coleman works at Umc Southern Highlands Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pauline Miller, MD
Dr. Pauline Miller, MD
2.7 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Hong, MD
Dr. Patrick Hong, MD
2.9 (25)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.

Avelina Coleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Umc Southern Highlands Primary Care
    11860 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 383-2273
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Avelina Coleman?

    Photo: Avelina Coleman
    How would you rate your experience with Avelina Coleman?
    • Likelihood of recommending Avelina Coleman to family and friends

    Avelina Coleman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Avelina Coleman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Avelina Coleman.

    About Avelina Coleman

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720454374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Avelina Coleman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Avelina Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Avelina Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Avelina Coleman works at Umc Southern Highlands Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Avelina Coleman’s profile.

    Avelina Coleman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Avelina Coleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Avelina Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Avelina Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Avelina Coleman?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.