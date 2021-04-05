Dr. Druks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aviva Druks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Aviva Druks, PHD is a Psychologist in Great Neck, NY.

Locations
- 1 134 Middle Neck Rd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-1846
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Druks is a sweetheart. She listens and responds accordingly and has helped me recognize what areas of my life need work. Shes brought about an awareness that wasn’t really with me to begin with. All virtual sessions during the pandemic. Definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Aviva Druks, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235250242
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Druks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Druks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Druks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Druks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Druks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.