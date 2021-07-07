See All Physicians Assistants in Jamaica, NY
Avraham Appleman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.7 (12)
Overview

Avraham Appleman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jamaica, NY. 

Avraham Appleman works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Queens
    8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 883-3000
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    Jul 07, 2021
    I would highly recommend PA Appleman to my family and friends. He was very helpful and is one of the best providers I have come across. He's very knowledgeable and made sure my visit was efficient. Thank you so much!
    Susmita B. — Jul 07, 2021
    About Avraham Appleman, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396137451
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Avraham Appleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Avraham Appleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Avraham Appleman works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Avraham Appleman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Avraham Appleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Avraham Appleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Avraham Appleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Avraham Appleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

