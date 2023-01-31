Ayanna Artis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ayanna Artis, ARNP
Overview of Ayanna Artis, ARNP
Ayanna Artis, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Ayanna Artis works at
Ayanna Artis' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Blood and Marrow Transplant at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 601, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2070
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ayanna Artis?
Very helpful, responsive and answered all my concerns. Look forward to the next telehealth visit!
About Ayanna Artis, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972958809
Frequently Asked Questions
Ayanna Artis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ayanna Artis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Ayanna Artis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ayanna Artis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ayanna Artis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ayanna Artis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.