Angie Montgomery, LPC
Overview
Angie Montgomery, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Macon, GA.
Angie Montgomery works at
Locations
Grow Therapy500 Northside Xing Ste A, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Angie Montgomery, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1659592277
Frequently Asked Questions
Angie Montgomery accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angie Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
