See All Psychologists in Glendora, CA
Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD

Psychology
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD is a Psychologist in Glendora, CA. They completed their fellowship with Apa Approved At Los Angeles School District and La County Mental Health Consortium

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    150 E Meda Ave Ste 110, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 253-3149

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Addiction
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Famili?

    May 17, 2022
    We started working with her on the health of our marriage with the constant fights and bickering we were having over really small things. She is a great listener and very unbiased. Really remembers each person's point of views and can provide good principles and guidelines to follow. Loved the fact that she was prescriptive at times and truly kept us accountable while providing us good tools to navigate arguments effectively and making our relationship stronger. She even helped us with tactics to deal with kid behavior issues, and navigating with signs of depression, getting help for that etc. You won't go wrong with her! Best decision we ever made. Thank you Dr Famili <3
    - A happy couple — May 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Famili to family and friends

    Dr. Famili's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Famili

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD.

    About Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639429996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Apa Approved At Los Angeles School District and La County Mental Health Consortium
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Famili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Famili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Famili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Famili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Famili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Famili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.