Azalesha Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Azalesha Rodriguez
Overview
Azalesha Rodriguez is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1855 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 697-2212
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very professional.I liked it . Will come back.
About Azalesha Rodriguez
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760700843
Frequently Asked Questions
Azalesha Rodriguez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Azalesha Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Azalesha Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Azalesha Rodriguez.
