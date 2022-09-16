Dr. Azita Sayan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azita Sayan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Azita Sayan, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tarzana, CA.
Locations
Embrace Growth18455 Burbank Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (310) 460-2600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
The two books that have influenced my life most are Betrayal and The Miracle of Talk. Both of Dr. Azita Sayan's works are exceptional. She is a decent writer as well as a tremendous psychologist. I strongly suggest her services.
About Dr. Azita Sayan, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1831320241
Dr. Sayan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayan.
