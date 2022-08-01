Azsha Matthews, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Azsha Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Azsha Matthews, APN
Offers telehealth
Azsha Matthews, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southgate, MI. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing.
Oak Street Health Southgate13667 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 346-7326
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Azsha Matthews is very compassionate and she helped me to relax when I wasn't feeling well. She is easy to talk to and cares about my concerns.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1205260718
- Columbia University School Of Nursing
Azsha Matthews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Azsha Matthews using Healthline FindCare.
Azsha Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Azsha Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Azsha Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Azsha Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Azsha Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.