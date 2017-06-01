Dr. Kalehzan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. B Michelle Kalehzan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. B Michelle Kalehzan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Altos, CA.
Dr. Kalehzan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kairos Associates L.p.851 Fremont Ave Ste 214, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 941-4444
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalehzan?
Excellent therapist! Really helped me cope with my difficult circumstances.
About Dr. B Michelle Kalehzan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851304661
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalehzan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalehzan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalehzan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalehzan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalehzan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.