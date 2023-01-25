Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosabal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rosabal works at
Locations
-
1
Psychotherapy Associates of Broward7450 Griffin Rd, Davie, FL 33314 Directions (954) 321-3543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosabal?
As a mother, wife, daughter, granddaughter, and nurse; life can be a bit overwhelming. Dr. Rosabal has allowed me a safe place to decompress my thoughts, while guiding me, and keeping me from losing myself. Life will continue to have its obstacles but navigating it with the help of Dr. Rosabal has made a world of difference for me. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104992262
Education & Certifications
- Research Internship
- Center For Group Counseling
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosabal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosabal works at
Dr. Rosabal speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosabal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosabal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.