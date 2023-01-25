Overview

Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rosabal works at Psychotherapy Associates of Broward in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.