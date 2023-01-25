See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Davie, FL
Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.6 (51)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rosabal works at Psychotherapy Associates of Broward in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy Associates of Broward
    7450 Griffin Rd, Davie, FL 33314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 321-3543

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosabal?

    Jan 25, 2023
    As a mother, wife, daughter, granddaughter, and nurse; life can be a bit overwhelming. Dr. Rosabal has allowed me a safe place to decompress my thoughts, while guiding me, and keeping me from losing myself. Life will continue to have its obstacles but navigating it with the help of Dr. Rosabal has made a world of difference for me. I highly recommend her services.
    Bekah — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosabal to family and friends

    Dr. Rosabal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosabal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD.

    About Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104992262
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Research Internship
    Residency
    Internship
    • Center For Group Counseling
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosabal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosabal works at Psychotherapy Associates of Broward in Davie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosabal’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosabal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosabal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Babette Rosabal, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.