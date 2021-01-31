Overview

Dr. Babush Faridi, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Faridi works at My Sport Chiropractic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.