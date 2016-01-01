See All Physicians Assistants in Fairfax, VA
Bach-Duong Dinh

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Bach-Duong Dinh is a Physician Assistant in Fairfax, VA. 

Bach-Duong Dinh works at Dr. Hema Sundaram in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfax Colon and Rectal Surgery PC
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 641-9666
    About Bach-Duong Dinh

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114327087
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bach-Duong Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bach-Duong Dinh works at Dr. Hema Sundaram in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Bach-Duong Dinh’s profile.

    Bach-Duong Dinh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bach-Duong Dinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bach-Duong Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bach-Duong Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

