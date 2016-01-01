See All Hematologists in Bridgeport, CT
Barbara Addi, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Barbara Addi, NP

Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Barbara Addi, NP

Barbara Addi, NP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Fairfield University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Barbara Addi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Barbara Addi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2800 Main St Fl 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 874-3830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Barbara Addi?

Photo: Barbara Addi, NP
How would you rate your experience with Barbara Addi, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Addi to family and friends

Barbara Addi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Barbara Addi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Addi, NP.

About Barbara Addi, NP

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730798406
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Fairfield University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Barbara Addi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Addi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Barbara Addi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Barbara Addi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Barbara Addi’s profile.

Barbara Addi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Addi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Addi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Addi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Barbara Addi, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.