See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Barbara Banfield Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Barbara Banfield

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Barbara Banfield

Barbara Banfield is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Barbara Banfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    401 Market St, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Barbara Banfield?

Photo: Barbara Banfield
How would you rate your experience with Barbara Banfield?
  • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Banfield to family and friends

Barbara Banfield's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Barbara Banfield

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Banfield.

About Barbara Banfield

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1720521099
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Barbara Banfield is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Banfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Barbara Banfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Barbara Banfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Banfield.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Banfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Banfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.