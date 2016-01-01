Barbara Banfield is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Banfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Banfield
Overview of Barbara Banfield
Barbara Banfield is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Banfield's Office Locations
401 Market St, Steubenville, OH 43952
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Banfield
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1720521099
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
