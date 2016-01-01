See All Psychologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Barbara Barone, PSY.D

Psychology
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Barone, PSY.D is a Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Carlos Albizu University (Miami Institute Of Psychology).

Dr. Barone works at Barbara Ann Barone, Psy.D in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barbara Ann Barone, Psy.D
    801 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 41, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 299-4241

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Barbara Barone, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730236522
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Carlos Albizu University (Miami Institute Of Psychology)
