Dr. Barbara Bogorad, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Bogorad, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Cypress, CA. They completed their residency with South Oaks Hosp
Dr. Bogorad works at
5762 Lincoln Ave Unit 1355, Cypress, CA 90630
Very good at listening and giving advice. Honest as well if she is unable to work with your particular condition you will not be strung along. I have never experienced such a caring Dr. She really cares and will try her best to help you.
- Psychology
- English, French
- 1790705689
- South Oaks Hosp
- Lij/Northshore University Hospital
Dr. Bogorad speaks French.
