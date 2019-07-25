Barbara Brody, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Brody, LPC
Barbara Brody, LPC is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1661 N Swan Rd Ste 102, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 307-4774
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been seeing Barb for almost a year now and she has been so very accommodating whe I need to change our schedule due to my chronic illness. She does not try to force me into a cookie cutter type of therapy, she uses different techniques depending on what the client needs. It was easy to develop a trusting relationship with her. She has an open mind and a caring heart. Also, I'm new to Tucson and her knowledge and resources have been invaluable. She goes above and beyond to help.
- Counseling
- English
- 1295910271
Barbara Brody accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Barbara Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
