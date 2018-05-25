Dr. Barbara Brown, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Brown, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Brown, PHD is a Psychologist in Washington, DC.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Assistant in Coping Trauma & Stress Pllc650 Pennsylvania Ave SE Ste 440, Washington, DC 20003 Directions (202) 544-5440
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown has the insight and experience i was looking for in a counselor. She not only listens, but understands and helps derive meaning from life's conflicts. I would definitely recommend her to others needing guidance or assistance.
About Dr. Barbara Brown, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073626354
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.