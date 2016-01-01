Dr. Barbara Fox, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Fox, OD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Fox, OD
Dr. Barbara Fox, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. They completed their residency with Eye Institute in Philadelphia
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
Northeastern Eye Institute - Mid-Valley1582 Main St, Peckville, PA 18452 Directions (570) 489-4430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
About Dr. Barbara Fox, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1508878612
Education & Certifications
- Eye Institute in Philadelphia
