Dr. Barbara Carr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Carr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
Jamestowne Professional Park1769 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (703) 300-5593
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carr saw me in the late 1980s in Bethesda. I was a 23 year-old struggling with issues around coming out to myself, and my family. She was insightful, perceptive, smart, and compassionate, with a sense of humor as well. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Barbara Carr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750570602
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Massachusetts Mental Health Center
- Georgetown University
Dr. Carr works at
