See All Neuropsychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD

Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Couvadelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5030 Broadway Ste 809, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 693-2757
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Couvadelli?

    May 16, 2021
    First time for me to see Psy. doc. after COVID and lots of fears to face. I had called around to make appointments with other Psy. docs in ymy area and they were all booked or could not see me for more than 2 months out! The office took my call and immediately at ease that they would do everything they could to help me. They got me in very fast. I am older and not good with technology and the office put me at ease with how a Tele-Health visit would work. My first visit with Dr. Couvadelli I was immediately put at ease with her calm relaxing demeanor. She showed great empathy for my situation and was also extremely helpful with assisting me with all my concerns and issues. Will continue to see.
    — May 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Couvadelli to family and friends

    Dr. Couvadelli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Couvadelli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD.

    About Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104102490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Couvadelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Couvadelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvadelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvadelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couvadelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couvadelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barbara Couvadelli, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.