Dr. Czescik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Barbara Czescik, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Czescik, PHD is a Psychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4180 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 250, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 452-3588
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I like that fact that she is healthy and fit. She understands wellness, overall health as well as mental health. I made a lot of progress with her guidance.
About Dr. Barbara Czescik, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275545998
Frequently Asked Questions
