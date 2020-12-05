Barbara Down, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Down is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Down, MFT
Overview
Barbara Down, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
Emkay & Sons Dba #1 American Med Transportation9521 Folsom Blvd Ste R, Sacramento, CA 95827 Directions (916) 364-7098
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I spent just under 2 years with Barbara and my life is nothing but amazing now. She is a wonderful listener and has so many things to help someone with their stress and anxiety. I love Barbara and recommend her to others, she is amazing!
About Barbara Down, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871633735
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Down accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Barbara Down. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
