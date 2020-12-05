See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sacramento, CA
Barbara Down, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Barbara Down, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA. 

Barbara Down works at Emkay & Sons Dba #1 American Med Transportation in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emkay & Sons Dba #1 American Med Transportation
    9521 Folsom Blvd Ste R, Sacramento, CA 95827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 364-7098
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Barbara Down, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871633735
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Down, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Down is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Down has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Down works at Emkay & Sons Dba #1 American Med Transportation in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Barbara Down’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Barbara Down. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Down.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Down, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Down appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

