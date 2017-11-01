Dr. Barbara Gelder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Gelder, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Gelder, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Gelder works at
Cns3010 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 471-2300
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
My experience with Dr. Gelder was actually remarkable. I found her to be a terrific and patient listener, and incredibly perceptive. She presents a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere, and I felt invited and relaxed. The other staff members I have met were equally nice, presentable, professional and welcoming. She is the polar opposite (in a very GOOD way) of a certain large neurology group in Fort Wayne. I recommend giving CNS a go if you can!
- Psychology
- English
- 1447265152
Dr. Gelder accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.