Dr. Barbara Giardina, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Giardina, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wilmington, DE.
Locations
- 1 2300 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 4D, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 652-7733
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Giardina is extremely insightful…. I have been able to change my perspective on many of my negative thoughts and behaviors to become more positive and resourceful. I now have more self confidence to be open and willing to developing more new ideas. She is absolutely wonderful!
About Dr. Barbara Giardina, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477624831
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giardina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Giardina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giardina.
