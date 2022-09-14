Dr. Barbara Gluckin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluckin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Gluckin, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Barbara Gluckin, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Great Neck, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 Grace Ave Ste 12, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (917) 715-1236
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had such a wonderful experience with Dr. Gluckin. As someone who had never been in therapy before, I wasn't sure what to expect, and wasn't sure that I would be comfortable talking to someone about personal struggles and the day-to-day anxieties I was experiencing at the time. Dr. Gluckin not only made me feel immediately comfortable, heard and validated, but she continuously offered a new perspective and deep support throughout our time together. I am beyond grateful for the work that Dr. Gluckin & I did together, and would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a warm, empathetic and kind-hearted therapist.
About Dr. Barbara Gluckin, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750395901
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluckin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluckin.
