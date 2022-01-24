Barbara Greenling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Greenling is a Nurse Practitioner in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
James M Kauffman DO4030 Ocean Heights Ave Ste 102, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions (609) 653-0505
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Greenling is great Never rushes you out Explains everything Great at diagnosing your symptoms Always followups
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467480715
Barbara Greenling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Greenling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Barbara Greenling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Greenling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Greenling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Greenling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.