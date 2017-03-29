See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocoee, FL
Barbara Gurgen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Barbara Gurgen, APRN

Barbara Gurgen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocoee, FL. 

Barbara Gurgen works at Machuga, Ocoee Auto Accident & Injury Chiropractor in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Barbara Gurgen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Machuga, Ocoee Auto Accident & Injury Chiropractor
    1554 Boren Dr Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 259-4363

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 29, 2017
Barbara you have been so great to me. I can talk to you abt anything and everything you have helped me be a better me. You are a great doctor thank you for doing what you do, you are appreciated !
Kissimmee, FL — Mar 29, 2017
Photo: Barbara Gurgen, APRN
About Barbara Gurgen, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679927719
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Barbara Gurgen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Gurgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Barbara Gurgen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Barbara Gurgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Barbara Gurgen works at Machuga, Ocoee Auto Accident & Injury Chiropractor in Ocoee, FL. View the full address on Barbara Gurgen’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Barbara Gurgen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Gurgen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Gurgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Gurgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

