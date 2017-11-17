See All Clinical Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    8610 N New Braunfels Ave Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 293-9500

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hardin?

Nov 17, 2017
Personally, she was life changing for me. There literally aren't enough characters allowed here to relate my experience, so I guess all I'll say for now is that I was super impressed; I sought her out due to an Autism center demanding $400.00 up front prior to testing for Autism (or even seeing the doctor!), and that turned into one two hour session for a price I could afford, with end result reassuring me that I am getting better, and not worse, with my brain's health. Totally would recommend!
Jessica in San Antonio, TX — Nov 17, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hardin to family and friends

Dr. Hardin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hardin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD.

About Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588112205
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Barbara Hardin, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.