Barbara Jacinto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Jacinto, PA
Overview
Barbara Jacinto, PA is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3900 American Dr Ste 203, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 398-0734
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Jacinto?
She takes considerable time with me every time I need to come in; she knows my preferences regarding medication after 13 years of being my physician choice; she asks questions about my lifestyle that are pertinent and indicate compassion. I am sorry to have to find another physician due to my moving recently to Ft. Worth.
About Barbara Jacinto, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902951296
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Jacinto accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Jacinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Barbara Jacinto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Jacinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Jacinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Jacinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.