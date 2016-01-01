Barbara Kraus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Kraus, FNP-C
Overview of Barbara Kraus, FNP-C
Barbara Kraus, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Barbara Kraus' Office Locations
Maria Chapa, MD8006 West Ave Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 340-0801
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Barbara Kraus, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427618453
Barbara Kraus accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
