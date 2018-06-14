Dr. Barbara Leviton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leviton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Leviton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Leviton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1100 Alameda Blvd Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 897-7883
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Leviton almost weekly for a year. She is an outstanding listener who is unfailingly kind and caring. It did not take her long to gain important insights into my problems. Dr. Leviton has been firm in helping me confront unhealthy attitudes and behaviors such as thinking and acting unrealistically and treating others unfairly or carelessly. She has wisely and skillfully guided me through life-changing decisions and helped empower me to live far more authentically.
About Dr. Barbara Leviton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376596288
Dr. Leviton accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leviton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leviton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
