Barbara Lilleyman, LLP

Psychology
5.0 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Barbara Lilleyman, LLP is a Psychologist in Royal Oak, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    424 W 5th St Ste 210, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 548-8046

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Barbara Lilleyman, LLP

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972781789
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Barbara Lilleyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Barbara Lilleyman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Lilleyman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Lilleyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Lilleyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

