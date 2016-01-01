Dr. Barbara Mara, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Mara, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Mara, PHD is a Psychologist in Altamonte Springs, FL.
Dr. Mara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kristin Grothe Arango Psyd815 Orienta Ave Ste 1010, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 830-6033
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mara?
About Dr. Barbara Mara, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1417122797
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mara works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.