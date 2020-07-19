Barbara K McBroom, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara K McBroom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara K McBroom, LMFT
Overview
Barbara K McBroom, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA.
Barbara K McBroom works at
Locations
-
1
Barbara K McBroom, LMFT1919 Grand Canal Blvd Ste C3, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 478-8720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara K McBroom?
Barb is great! She has gone above and beyond to work with our kiddo during covid quarantine. Even during the search process, she was the only therapist that called me back within two days of leaving a message. My kiddo loves speaking with her, and looks forward to appointments.
About Barbara K McBroom, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1710961503
Education & Certifications
- University of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara K McBroom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara K McBroom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara K McBroom works at
Barbara K McBroom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara K McBroom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara K McBroom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara K McBroom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.