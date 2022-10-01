Dr. Barbara Mendoza, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Mendoza, OD
Dr. Barbara Mendoza, OD is an Optometrist in Huntington Station, NY.
Endoscopy Obs At Hmg Pllc180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2155
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mendoza squeezed me into her busy schedule for an emergency visit due to a cornea injury. She made the time to see me on three separate visits within a three day period. The injury was extremely painful, and Doctor Mendoza was compassionate and patient as she skillfully treated me.
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
