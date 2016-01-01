See All Neurologists in Cleveland, OH
Barbara Merriman Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Barbara Merriman

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Barbara Merriman

Barbara Merriman is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Barbara Merriman works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Barbara Merriman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 259-8248
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Barbara Merriman?

Photo: Barbara Merriman
How would you rate your experience with Barbara Merriman?
  • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Merriman to family and friends

Barbara Merriman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Barbara Merriman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Merriman.

About Barbara Merriman

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295176656
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

Frequently Asked Questions

Barbara Merriman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Barbara Merriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Barbara Merriman works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Barbara Merriman’s profile.

Barbara Merriman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Merriman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Merriman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Merriman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.