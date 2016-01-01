Barbara Molina, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Molina, NP
Overview of Barbara Molina, NP
Barbara Molina, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Barbara Molina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Barbara Molina's Office Locations
-
1
Stroke, Critical Care, and Neurohospitalist Program1305 York Avenue 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Molina?
About Barbara Molina, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700318623
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Molina accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Molina works at
Barbara Molina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.