Barbara Morrison

Counseling
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Barbara Morrison is a Counselor in Boca Raton, FL. 

Barbara Morrison works at barbara morrison in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    barbara morrison
    5301 N Federal Hwy Ste 270, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 886-7660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 05, 2022
    Barbara is a wonderfully caring, genuine, and authentic person who really cares about helping her clients; so that they can find success and happiness.
    About Barbara Morrison

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1609004332
    • Hospice and Palliative CareCenter
    • Illinois State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Morrison is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Morrison works at barbara morrison in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Barbara Morrison’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Barbara Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

