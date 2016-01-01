See All Nurse Practitioners in Leland, NC
Barbara Paolucci, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Barbara Paolucci, FNP

Barbara Paolucci, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Leland, NC. 

Barbara Paolucci works at Greater Coastal Market Provider Float Pool in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Barbara Paolucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Coastal Market Provider Float Pool
    509 Olde Waterford Way Ste 305, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 240-9930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    About Barbara Paolucci, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851650196
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

