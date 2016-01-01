Barbara Paolucci, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Paolucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Paolucci, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Barbara Paolucci, FNP
Barbara Paolucci, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Leland, NC.
Barbara Paolucci works at
Barbara Paolucci's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Coastal Market Provider Float Pool509 Olde Waterford Way Ste 305, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 240-9930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Paolucci?
About Barbara Paolucci, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1851650196
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Paolucci accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Paolucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Paolucci works at
Barbara Paolucci has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Paolucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Paolucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Paolucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.