Barbara Raj, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Raj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Raj, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Barbara Raj, PT
Barbara Raj, PT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Barbara Raj works at
Barbara Raj's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday5:30am - 10:00pmTuesday5:30am - 10:00pmWednesday5:30am - 10:00pmThursday5:30am - 10:00pmFriday5:30am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:30pmSunday7:00am - 6:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Raj?
About Barbara Raj, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1811052723
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Raj accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Barbara Raj using Healthline FindCare.
Barbara Raj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Raj works at
Barbara Raj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Raj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Raj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Raj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.