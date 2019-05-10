See All Nurse Practitioners in Bridgeton, MO
Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC

Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bridgeton, MO. 

Barbara Reed works at St. Louis Behavioral Health Services in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Barbara Reed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Behavioral Health Services
    12255 De Paul Dr Ste 490, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 972-4150
  2. 2
    Bj Department of Rehabilitation
    1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz Ste 15340, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 286-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083864268
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Reed, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Barbara Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Barbara Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

