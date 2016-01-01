See All Nurse Practitioners in Brainerd, MN
Barbara Risnes, APRN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Barbara Risnes, APRN

Barbara Risnes, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Brainerd, MN. 

Barbara Risnes works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Barbara Risnes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Gestational Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Gestational Diabetes

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Barbara Risnes, APRN

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1710216411
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Risnes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Risnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Risnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Barbara Risnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Risnes works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Barbara Risnes’s profile.

    Barbara Risnes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Risnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Risnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Risnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

